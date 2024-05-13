Former USMNT star Eric Wynalda involved in altercation at son's soccer match: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Eric Wynalda, a former member of the U.S. national soccer team, has been named in a battery report stemming from an altercation while coaching his son’s team, according to TMZ.

A player on an opposing team reportedly claimed Wynalda called him a "b----" while also insulting his mother, a Las Vegas police report says.

A skirmish ensued, as the player told police he shoved Wynalda for what he said, leading to a fight where the teenager received a scratch in the aftermath.

However, the teenager doesn’t know who hit him, according to TMZ.

TMZ obtained a video from the incident, where Wynalda can be seen having a conversation with an opposing player, who looked like he was going to throw in the ball after it went out of bounds.

As they had words, another player comes over and lightly shoves Wynalda while a referee is also right in front of the two.

That caused players from Wynalda’s team to jump off the bench, and the skirmish began.

During that altercation, the original opposing player holding the ball threw it at Wynalda’s face.

TMZ was told by a source that the game took a turn when Wynalda’s son was fouled hard, and he wasn’t able to play the rest of the game.

A video prior to the altercation shows Wynalda’s son fouled, and the opposing player allegedly began trash-talking the USMNT star.

Wynalda, 54, is a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame after he owned a then-record 34 USMNT goals when he retired. He was a member of the squad for three World Cups from 1990-98.

