Former Texas men's basketball head coach Chris Beard has domestic violence charge dropped

The university fired him despite his fiancée walking back claims he strangled her

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
The domestic violence case against former University of Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was dismissed by the district attorney’s office of Travis County, Texas, Wednesday, according to multiple reports. 

An official release said District Attorney José Garza filed the motion to dismiss the case, saying the office "determined that the felony offense cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," according to KXAN-TV.

Beard was charged with assault by strangulation/suffocation – family violence Dec. 12. 

Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard during the second half of a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden Dec. 6, 2022, in New York City. 

Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard during the second half of a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden Dec. 6, 2022, in New York City.  (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

"Our office takes all domestic abuse cases seriously to ensure justice for the victims," Garza said in the statement. "In every case, we are obligated to evaluate the facts and evidence and do our best to reach an outcome that will keep the victim and our community safe."

Randi Trew, Beard’s fiancée who claimed he had strangled and bit her, walked back her claim less than two weeks after he was arrested. Garza said that was considered in the dismissal. 

Trew said a "physical struggle" took over, but he "did not strangle me." 

"Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends and the University of Texas, among others," Trew said in a statement. "As Chris' fiancée and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself.

Texas head coach Chris Beard talks with Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, Nov. 16, 2022. 

Texas head coach Chris Beard talks with Texas guard Tyrese Hunter (4) during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, Nov. 16, 2022.  (Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Image)

"Chris did not strangle me, and I told that to law enforcement that evening. Chris has stated that he was acting in self-defense, and I do not refute that. I do not believe Chris was trying to intentionally harm me in any way. It was never my intent to have him arrested or prosecuted. We appreciate everyone's support and prayers during this difficult time."

Beard told police in a separate report that Trew struck him, and he tried to grab her wrists to stop her.

Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after he was arrested, but the university ultimately decided to move on from Beard as the domestic violence charge was still ongoing. 

Head coach Chris Beard of the Texas Longhorns looks on from the sideline in the first half of a game against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first round of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament at Fiserv Forum March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. 

Head coach Chris Beard of the Texas Longhorns looks on from the sideline in the first half of a game against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first round of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament at Fiserv Forum March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee.  (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Beard was in his second season of a seven-year deal after spending his previous five seasons at Texas Tech. He led the Red Raiders to the NCAA Tournament championship in 2019, losing to Virginia in an overtime thriller. Last year's Longhorns team was eliminated in the Round of 32 by Purdue.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.