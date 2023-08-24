Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee Volunteers

Former Tennessee coach, AD in hospital after medical procedure: ‘In good spirits’

Fulmer coached Vols from 1992-2008

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Tennessee football coach and athletic director Phillip Fulmer is in the hospital after undergoing an unknown medical procedure on Thursday, Fulmer’s family said in a statement.

"Phillip underwent a medical procedure Thursday at UT Medical Center," the statement said, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. "He is alert and in good spirits and will remain at the hospital for a few days. We are thankful for the outstanding care he’s receiving, and we also appreciate the prayers and concern of so many who have reached out."

Phillip Fulmer before a game against Vanderbilt

Former head coach Phillip Fulmer of the Tennessee Volunteers walks the sideline prior to a 38-13 Vanderbilt victory over the University of Tennessee at Vanderbilt Stadium on November 24, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

"He is looking forward to cheering on the Vols as they kick off another exciting season!"

BIG 12 COMMISSIONER TELLS TEXAS TECH HEAD COACH HE’D ‘BETTER TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS’ AGAINST LONGHORNS

Fulmer, 72, is one of the more well-known Volunteers, coaching Tennessee for 17 seasons.

From 1992 to 2008, Fulmer led Tennessee to 15 bowl games, winning the 1998 national championship. Fulmer went 151-52-1 in 17 seasons at Tennessee.

Fulmer served as Tennessee's athletic director from 2017 to 2021.

Phillip Fulmer celebrates a win

Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrates with defensive lineman Kyle Phillips after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 13, 2018, in Auburn, Alabama. (Michael Chang/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012 and was also the co-captain of the 1971 Tennessee football team. 

The No. 12 ranked Tennessee football team is preparing to kick off its 2023 season on Sept. 2 against Virginia in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Vols are coming off their most successful season since 2001, winning 11 games for the first time in two decades.

Phillip Fulmer watches a Tennessee bowl game in 2020

Former University of Tennessee Volunteers coach Phillip Fulmer watches during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the Indiana University Hoosiers on January 2, 2020, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. (Aaron Gilbert/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Josh Heupel’s second season as head coach in Knoxville, the Volunteers went 11-2 and ended a 15-game losing streak to Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Following the win, Tennessee was voted No. 1 in the College Football Playoff poll, the first time the Vols were ranked No. 1 since the 1998 championship season.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.