San Antonio Spurs

Former Spurs guard Joshua Primo suspended 4 games for allegedly ‘exposing himself to women’

Primo was released by the Spurs in October 2022

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
The NBA announced a four-game suspension Friday for former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo for "conduct detrimental to the league." 

Primo was released by the Spurs in October 2022 after "multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women," according to ESPN. 

Joshua Primo plays against the Utah Jazz

Joshua Primo (11) of the San Antonio Spurs drives against Collin Sexton (2) of the Utah Jazz during a game at Vivint Arena Oct. 11, 2022, in Salt Lake City.  (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

"The NBA announced today that Joshua Primo has been suspended four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league," the league said Friday in a statement. "The league conducted its own investigation and consulted with relevant experts. Following that process, the league found that Primo engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior by exposing himself to women.  

"Primo maintains that his conduct was not intentional, and the league did not find evidence that he engaged in any sexual or other misconduct apart from these brief exposures. Nevertheless, this behavior does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline."

In November 2022, former Spurs therapist Dr. Hillary Cauthen filed a lawsuit against Primo and the Spurs, alleging Primo exposed himself to her nine times during sessions, according to The Associated Press. 

Joshua Primo plays against the 76ers

Joshua Primo of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers Oct. 22, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

The lawsuit claimed the Spurs did nothing to discipline Primo or address her concerns despite her numerous complaints regarding his conduct. 

Dr. Cauthen settled her lawsuit against the team and Primo in November 2022. 

After being released by the Spurs, Primo said in a statement to ESPN he would take the time to focus on his mental health

"I know that you all are surprised by today's announcement," Primo said in the statement. "I've been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time."

Joshua Primo plays against the Utah Jazz

Joshua Primo of the San Antonio Spurs during a game against the Utah Jazz Oct. 11, 2022, at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.  (Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE )

Primo was selected by the Spurs with the 12th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. In his rookie season, Primo started 16 games, averaging 5.8 points in 19.3 minutes. 

Primo has not played in the league since being released by San Antonio. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

