Former Spurs guard Joshua Primo suspended 4 games for allegedly ‘exposing himself to women’

The NBA announced a four-game suspension Friday for former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo for "conduct detrimental to the league."

Primo was released by the Spurs in October 2022 after "multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women," according to ESPN.

"The NBA announced today that Joshua Primo has been suspended four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league," the league said Friday in a statement. "The league conducted its own investigation and consulted with relevant experts. Following that process, the league found that Primo engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior by exposing himself to women.

"Primo maintains that his conduct was not intentional, and the league did not find evidence that he engaged in any sexual or other misconduct apart from these brief exposures. Nevertheless, this behavior does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline."

In November 2022, former Spurs therapist Dr. Hillary Cauthen filed a lawsuit against Primo and the Spurs, alleging Primo exposed himself to her nine times during sessions, according to The Associated Press.

The lawsuit claimed the Spurs did nothing to discipline Primo or address her concerns despite her numerous complaints regarding his conduct.

Dr. Cauthen settled her lawsuit against the team and Primo in November 2022.

After being released by the Spurs, Primo said in a statement to ESPN he would take the time to focus on his mental health .

"I know that you all are surprised by today's announcement," Primo said in the statement. "I've been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time."

Primo was selected by the Spurs with the 12th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. In his rookie season, Primo started 16 games, averaging 5.8 points in 19.3 minutes.

Primo has not played in the league since being released by San Antonio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report