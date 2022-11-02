Former Spurs' employee to speak out on Joshua Primo allegations

A former San Antonio Spurs employee is expected to speak out during a press conference Thursday about allegations 2021 first-round draft pick Joshua Primo, who was released by the Spurs last week, exposed himself to women, an attorney representing the woman said.

Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented the 24 women who sued Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson over allegations of sexual misconduct, released a statement Monday confirming that former team consulting psychologist Hillary Cauthen would make a statement and answer questions about the accusations leveled against Primo.

"At the conference, Tony Buzbee will discuss allegations made by Dr. Cauthen and others against NBA player Josh Primo, the events that precipitated the release of Primo, the veracity of recent public statements made by both the Spurs organization and Primo, interactions with individuals within the San Antonio Spurs organization and the expected path forward," the press release, obtained by the San Antonio Express-News, said.

"Dr. Cauthen will be present to make a public statement and answer pertinent questions."

The Spurs announced Friday that they were waiving the 19-year-old basketball player after just 54 games, citing "the best interest of both the organization and Joshua."

Shortly after the news broke, Primo issued his own statement to ESPN.

"I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement," his statement began. "I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time."

ESPN, citing sources, reported Saturday that the Spurs parted ways with Primo after "multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women."

Primo cleared waivers Monday and is now a free agent.

