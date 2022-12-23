Former Sacramento King caught on camera saying California's capital 'can suck my d---'

Buddy Hield clearly is not a fan of the city he used to call home.

The 30-year-old native of the Bahamas was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans with the sixth pick of the 2016 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma.

But he only played 57 games with the Pelicans before being traded to the Sacramento Kings in a blockbuster deal involving DeMarcus Cousins.

Hield was in Sacramento until he was traded to the Indiana Pacers last season in yet another blockbuster. He had even signed a four-year extension with the Kings in 2019.

However, he made his feelings about California's capital city known before the Pacers' game against the Boston Celtics Wednesday night.

"Yo Sacramento can suck my d---," he said to someone off the court.

Hield was caught using the profane language while reporters were interviewing teammate Aaron Nesmith.

Hield averaged 16.9 points on 43.2% shooting (40.2% from three) in his six seasons with the Kings. Since joining Indiana, he is averaging 17.8 points per game in 58 games, although his 3-point shooting with the Pacers is down to 38.2%. He's shooting 44.7% overall from the floor.

Before the trade with the Pacers, Hield was almost headed to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021, but a deal fell through, and the Lakers eventually acquired Russell Westbrook.

Shortly after signing his extension, Hield accused teammates and coaches of having "trust issues" after he was benched, remarks he later apologized for. He lost his starting role later that season but was productive off the bench, and he won that year's 3-point contest.

Hield's Pacers are 16-16 and hold the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, putting them in the play-in tournament if the season ended today. The Kings are 17-13 and in sixth place in the Western Conference, putting them in the driver's seat to make the playoffs for the first time since 2005-06.