Former NFL star Antonio Brown arrested on warrant pertaining to alleged unpaid child support

Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown was arrested in Dania Beach, Florida, on Sunday for allegedly failing to pay child support to the mother of one of his children.

Fox News Digital obtained the arrest report by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, which revealed that the officer stopped Brown outside his home as he was getting in a taxi.

After identifying himself, the officer found an active arrest warrant for Brown, who was taken into custody at 3:19 p.m. on Sunday, police said. The warrant was a writ of bodily attachment, which is common in child custody cases.

Brown has since been released on $15,000 bond.

Wiltrice Johnson, the mother of Brown’s daughter, Antanyiah, told TMZ that the former Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout owes close to $31,000 in child support.

A judge ruled in August that Brown missed child support payments, though there has been no movement in the case.

Since his release, Brown has been posting on social media – a common occurrence for the embattled receiver – where he was seen at a jeweler in Maryland followed by a video shoot in front of a yellow Lamborghini, per his Instagram Stories.

Brown’s days in the NFL ended in controversy, and he’s continued that trends off the field.

A viral video recently showed Brown taking his pants off and stripping down to his underwear on a sidewalk in Tallahassee, Florida, after his rap concert at Potbelly’s, per the Tallahassee Democrat.

Brown tossed his pants into a crowd despite his cellphone being in a pocket.

He was also booted from an arena football league for failing to meet its financial obligations as the owner of the Albany Empire.

Brown, who remains a free agent, has been paying a considerable amount of attention to his old Steelers squad, referencing a potential reunion while criticizing the team’s offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, on his social media platforms.