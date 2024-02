Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The 2024 NFL Draft is widely expected to feature one of the best quarterback classes in recent memory. USC Trojans star Caleb Williams headlines this year's class of prospects and is widely expected to be the first player selected in April.

North Carolina signal caller Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels are expected to hear their names called shortly after Williams walks across the stage at the draft in Detroit. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. also received some first-round consideration, although his injury history could give some teams pause.

JJ McCarthy, who helped lead the Michigan Wolverines to the College Football Playoff National Championship in January, has also declared for the upcoming draft.

McCarthy's skillet and overall production was not quite as prolific as the other quarterbacks in this year's class. Consequently, he has received multiple second or third round grades from draft analysis. However, a former college football star quarterback who was taken in the first round believes that McCarthy will be a day-one selection.

Brady Quinn shared his thoughts on McCarthy and predicted that the former Michigan football star will ultimately land with a team that is drafting within the top 10.

"To me, he's going to end up being a top 10 pick when it's all said and done," Quinn said on CBS Sports HQ. "I think teams are going to love his ability to create and his ability to take off and run, too."

McCarthy has become one of the most fascinating prospects to discuss at this point in the pre-draft process. His stock has seemingly risen over the past few weeks.

He also still has the opportunity to try and impress teams at the upcoming combine and his pro day.

Michigan relied heavily on its running backs during McCarthy's tenure, but he did show the ability to make accurate throws.

Quinn acknowledged the offensive structure that McCarthy played in at Michigan, but also pointed to his ability to showcase his talent when it was necessary.

"This is a team that's really run the football incredibly well," Quinn said in reference to the Wolverines offense.

"[McCarthy] hasn't had to necessarily dominate games. I'll still go back to when he's had to do it, he's showcased the ability to. ... He's able to layer the ball which is another thing you always hear talked about this time of year. The ability to get it over one defender, but in front of the next or inside a tight window. He showcases all of that. We just didn't see it as much as we saw with a lot of other quarterbacks who threw the football more."