Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB

Former MLB All-Star J.J. Hardy catches heat from neighbors after starting construction on backyard field

Hardy played for the Milwaukee Brewers and the Baltimore Orioles

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

If you build it, they might complain. 

An Arizona woman is speaking out after she says her neighbor, former MLB-All Star J.J. Hardy, started construction on a baseball field in his backyard.

J.J. Hardy waves

J.J. Hardy, a Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame player, waves to the crowd before throwing the ceremonial first pitch during Game 2 of a division series between the Orioles and the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Oct. 8, 2023, in Baltimore.  (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Pam Lang, a resident of Chandler, Arizona, told KPHO a decision to build the miniature ballpark across from her property goes "beyond what is reasonable to expect your neighbors to tolerate." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I didn’t sign up to live next to a baseball field," she said. "It’s like a commercial – like living next to Top Golf, you know."

The disgruntled neighbor explained she only realized what was going on once she saw 20-foot poles go up in her backyard. She has since filed a complaint with Maricopa County.

JJ Hardy throws the ball

Mike Carp (20) of the Seattle Mariners breaks up a double play against J.J. Hardy of the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Aug. 6, 2012, in Baltimore.   (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

A'S ANNOUNCE TEMPORARY MOVE TO MINOR LEAGUE BALLPARK AHEAD OF RELOCATION TO LAS VEGAS

"It’s very disappointing and frustrating that all I can do is file a complaint and hope that somebody in the county feels like listening to me," she said. 

According to the report, Hardy has not received the necessary permits to build the field and has until April 22 to do so. 

J.J. Hardy walks from the dug out

J.J. Hardy of the Baltimore Orioles walks from the dugout prior to a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium July 21, 2016, in the Bronx borough of New York City.   (Alex Trautwig/MLB via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hardy, 41, spent over a decade playing in the league with the Milwaukee Brewers and the Baltimore Orioles. A three-time Gold Glove recipient and two-time All-Star, Hardy retired in 2017 with a career batting average of .256, 188 home runs and 688 RBIs. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.