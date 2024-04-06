Former MLB All-Star J.J. Hardy catches heat from neighbors after starting construction on backyard field

If you build it, they might complain.

An Arizona woman is speaking out after she says her neighbor, former MLB-All Star J.J. Hardy, started construction on a baseball field in his backyard.

Pam Lang, a resident of Chandler, Arizona, told KPHO a decision to build the miniature ballpark across from her property goes "beyond what is reasonable to expect your neighbors to tolerate."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I didn’t sign up to live next to a baseball field," she said. "It’s like a commercial – like living next to Top Golf, you know."

The disgruntled neighbor explained she only realized what was going on once she saw 20-foot poles go up in her backyard. She has since filed a complaint with Maricopa County.

A'S ANNOUNCE TEMPORARY MOVE TO MINOR LEAGUE BALLPARK AHEAD OF RELOCATION TO LAS VEGAS

"It’s very disappointing and frustrating that all I can do is file a complaint and hope that somebody in the county feels like listening to me," she said.

According to the report, Hardy has not received the necessary permits to build the field and has until April 22 to do so.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hardy, 41, spent over a decade playing in the league with the Milwaukee Brewers and the Baltimore Orioles. A three-time Gold Glove recipient and two-time All-Star, Hardy retired in 2017 with a career batting average of .256, 188 home runs and 688 RBIs.