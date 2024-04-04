A's announce temporary move to minor league ballpark ahead of relocation to Las Vegas

The Athletics are one step closer to their new home in Las Vegas, announcing Thursday that the franchise will play its final season in Oakland before moving temporarily to a minor league park in West Sacramento for the next three seasons.

The A’s confirmed the team’s move to Sutter Health Park for the 2025-27 seasons ahead of their anticipated move to Las Vegas in 2028.

"We explored several locations for a temporary home, including the Oakland Coliseum. Even with the long-standing relationship and good intentions on all sides in the negotiations with Oakland, the conditions to achieve an agreement seemed out of reach," owner John Fisher said in a statement.

"We understand the disappointment this news brings to our fans, as this season marks our final one in Oakland. Throughout this season, we will honor and celebrate our time in Oakland, and will share additional details soon."

According to The Associated Press, the A’s move includes an option for 2028.

"I’m thrilled to welcome the A’s to Sutter Health Park, where players and fans alike can enjoy a world-class baseball experience and create unforgettable memories," Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé, who also owns the minor league River Cats, said.

"Today marks the next chapter of professional sports in Sacramento. The passion of our fans is second to none, and this is an incredible opportunity to showcase one of the most dynamic and vibrant markets in the country."

The move to Sacramento comes a year after Oakland revealed plans to move to Las Vegas, a decision that MLB owners unanimously agreed on in the fall.

The relocation plans have been ill-received by A’s fans, only further impacting Oakland’s already dwindling attendance.

Fans boycotted the A’s home opener last week. Paid attendance for the game against the Cleveland Guardians was 13,522, but many fans gathered in the parking lot to boycott Fisher and team president Dave Kaval.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.