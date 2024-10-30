Expand / Collapse search
Former MLB All-Star Francisco Cordero robbed at gunpoint in Dominican Republic: reports

Cordero told one local outlet he did not believe the theft was random

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Former MLB closer Francisco Cordero was robbed at gunpoint outside a grocery store in the Dominican Republic last week in what he believes was a targeted attack, according to reports. 

The incident captured on surveillance footage showed the moment the 49-year-old former pitcher was robbed of what appeared to be a chain while he sat with others gathered around a table outside a grocery store Friday, according to El Nuevo Diario.

Francisco Cordero pitches

Texas Rangers pitcher Francisco Cordero replaced reliever Akinori Otsuka in the ninth inning as the Rangers defeated the Royals 4-2 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.   (Denny Medley/USA Today Sports)

The footage, shared on social media, shows two masked individuals pulling up to the store on a motorcycle. 

One of the suspects gets off the bike and immediately charges toward Cordero with a gun pointed at him. Cordero can be seen raising his arms as the masked thief appears to grab a chain from his neck.

The suspect returns to the motorcycle, but not before tripping on another bike while attempting to flee. 

Cordero told Dominican Republic outlet N Digital he does not believe the attack was random. 

Francisco Cordero pitches

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Francisco Cordero throws a pitch during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park July 10, 2011. (Jeff Hanisch/USA Today Sports)

"It doesn’t seem like it was a random robbery because the assailant jumped off the motorcycle, grabbed the gun and went straight to me, took off my chain and left," he said, via a translation from the New York Post. 

"He didn’t take the money I had in my pockets, nor my cell phone, nor did he address anyone else."

Cordero added that he could not identify the suspects because of their masks. According to the report, the robbery took place in an area near the American embassy. 

Francisco Cordero on the mound

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Francisco Cordero reacts after picking up a save against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium April 22, 2012. (Peter G. Aiken/USA Today Sports)

Cordero, a three-time All-Star, played 14 seasons in the majors, most notably with the Texas Rangers and the Cincinnati Reds.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.