Former Jets GM Joe Douglas felt 'relief' after firing: report

The New York Jets’ shake-ups went from the sidelines to the front office this season with former general manager Joe Douglas being among the casualties of an unexpected season.

The Jets fired Douglas following the team’s Week 11 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. It was the second dismissal of the season following the firing of head coach Robert Saleh. Apparently, Douglas took the news in stride.

An NFL executive close to the former Jets GM told The Athletic that Douglas felt some "relief" from team owner Woody Johnson’s decision. The executive told the outlet Douglas went fishing down the Jersey Shore to recalibrate and refresh following a string of tough seasons.

"It’s the happiest he’s sounded in a long time," the executive said.

Douglas came into the Jets’ organization prior to the start of the 2019 season. New York was coming off of a 4-12 season with Todd Bowles as the head coach and was still in the midst of a playoff drought.

The first season was interesting. Adam Gase was hired to be the head coach as Sam Darnold started his season under center. The Jets started that year 0-4 but salvaged a 7-9 season. Still, the team missed the playoffs.

It was turbulent from there. New York went from Darnold to Zach Wilson to Aaron Rodgers as starting quarterbacks. Gase had two seasons in New York before Robert Saleh replaced him.

New York didn’t make the playoffs in any of the seasons with Douglas as the GM. The Jets haven’t made the playoffs since 2010, making it to their second consecutive AFC Championship Game at that time.

It appears the Jets are readying themselves for another shift as they begin to wrap up their season.