Aaron Rodgers interested in playing in 2025 but not with Jets: report

The honeymoon is officially over.

The New York Jets’ tumultuous season has led to a massive overhaul that saw owner Woody Johnson fire head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas in a span of just a few weeks, and, according to a report, the quarterback position could be next on the chopping block.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported Saturday that tensions between Johnson and Aaron Rodgers have boiled over this season, which began with Super Bowl aspirations.

Sources told the NFL insider that Johnson has lost confidence in Rodgers’ ability to end the Jets 14-season playoff drought, and while no decisions have been made, Rodgers "could be placed on injured reserve or possibly benched over the next few weeks."

Sources around the league even speculated the four-time league MVP could be cut before the season ends.

But the feeling is reportedly mutual.

Russini reported that the relationship between Johnson and Rodgers has been strained for months, and, according to sources with the team and around the league, the former Green Bay Packers star wants to play next season, just not with the Jets.

The report follows an earlier report from the publication that indicated Johnson’s desire to bench Rodgers after the team’s Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos. According to sources, Johnson was talked out of the move, but, after another loss, the decision to fire Saleh was made.

Hoping to restart the offense, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was then stripped of play-calling duties just a few days later in favor of passing game coordinator Todd Downing. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, the team’s one bright spot at the time, was also promoted to interim head coach.

Despite the changes, the Jets went 1-5 after Saleh’s exit and sit at third in the AFC East with a 3-8 record heading into their bye week. Douglas was fired this week after the team’s latest loss, and the Jets appear further away from a playoff push than ever before.