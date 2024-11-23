Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers interested in playing in 2025 but not with Jets: report

Rodgers could reportedly be placed on injured reserve or benched over the next few weeks

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Joe Douglas out as Jets GM; what's next for Aaron Rodgers, Jets? | Breakfast Ball Video

Joe Douglas out as Jets GM; what's next for Aaron Rodgers, Jets? | Breakfast Ball

Craig Carton, Mark Schlereth and Danny Parkins discuss news that the New York Jets fired Joe Douglas as GM after six seasons. They question how much Aaron Rodgers is responsible and what's next for the Jets?

The honeymoon is officially over. 

The New York Jets’ tumultuous season has led to a massive overhaul that saw owner Woody Johnson fire head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas in a span of just a few weeks, and, according to a report, the quarterback position could be next on the chopping block. 

Aaron Rodgers celebrates

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) celebrates as officials review a catch by wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) during the second half of a game against the Houston Texans, Oct. 31, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported Saturday that tensions between Johnson and Aaron Rodgers have boiled over this season, which began with Super Bowl aspirations. 

Sources told the NFL insider that Johnson has lost confidence in Rodgers’ ability to end the Jets 14-season playoff drought, and while no decisions have been made, Rodgers "could be placed on injured reserve or possibly benched over the next few weeks." 

Sources around the league even speculated the four-time league MVP could be cut before the season ends. 

But the feeling is reportedly mutual. 

Johnson and Rodgers on field

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, left, talks with Aaron Rodgers before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

JETS OWNER WOODY JOHNSON FLOATED BENCHING AARON RODGERS BEFORE FIRING COACH, GM: REPORT

Russini reported that the relationship between Johnson and Rodgers has been strained for months, and, according to sources with the team and around the league, the former Green Bay Packers star wants to play next season, just not with the Jets. 

The report follows an earlier report from the publication that indicated Johnson’s desire to bench Rodgers after the team’s Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos. According to sources, Johnson was talked out of the move, but, after another loss, the decision to fire Saleh was made. 

Hoping to restart the offense, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was then stripped of play-calling duties just a few days later in favor of passing game coordinator Todd Downing. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, the team’s one bright spot at the time, was also promoted to interim head coach. 

Aaron Rodgers walks off

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after the Jets lost to the Indianapolis Colts Nov. 17, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Despite the changes, the Jets went 1-5 after Saleh’s exit and sit at third in the AFC East with a 3-8 record heading into their bye week. Douglas was fired this week after the team’s latest loss, and the Jets appear further away from a playoff push than ever before. 

