Jets fire general manager Joe Douglas as woeful season drags on

The New York Jets' attempt to salvage another season has resulted in another major shakeup, with owner Woody Johnson announcing Tuesday that general manager Joe Douglas was fired more than halfway through his sixth season with the organization.

Johnson released a statement confirming reports that the team had parted ways with Douglas amid a tumultuous 3-8 season.

"Today, I informed Joe Douglas he will no longer serve as the General Manager of the New York Jets. I want to thank Joe for his commitment to the Jets over the last six years and wish him and his family the best moving forward," the statement read.

"Phil Savage will be the Interim General Manager for the remainder of the season. We will begin the process to identify a new General Manager immediately."

The news followed another crushing loss for the Jets, this time a one-point loss to the Indianapolis Colts at home on Sunday. It added to the team’s growing frustration that followed a brutal 31-6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Tuesday’s shake up was the latest attempt by Johnson to reboot what he and others believed was a Super Bowl contending team. Head coach Robert Saleh was fired last month just five games into the season, but the Jets went 1-5 after defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich stepped up as interim head coach.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, once considered a main draw in acquiring Aaron Rodgers, was also then stripped of play calling duties, handing the reins over to passing game coordinator Todd Downing.

Douglas, a three-time Super Bowl winning executive, was in the final year of a six-year contract after joining the organization in June 2019.

He was praised for spearheading the draft selections of Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson, and Breece Hall, but largely criticized for failing to solve New York's struggles with the quarterback position, including drafting former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.

He leaves the organization with a 30-64 record.

The Jets' aspirations of reaching the postseason have quickly faded as they now look prime to extend their playoff drought to 14 consecutive years, the NFL's longest active skid.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.