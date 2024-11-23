Former Giants star Sterling Shepard reveals details on team's culture amid fallout from Daniel Jones' exit

Quarterback Daniel Jones' tumultuous tenure with the New York Giants came to an end this week. The franchise benched the 2019 first round draft pick, before ultimately granting Jones' request to be released.

The decision to part ways with Jones was described as mutual agreement, with Giants president and co-owner John Mara saying moving on from Jones "would be best for him and for the team." However, the move by the Giants was met with some criticism.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepherd became the latest former Giants' player to share his thoughts amid the fallout. Shepherd suggested there was room for improvement as it relates to his former team's culture.

"When it comes to the culture and everything like that, I’ve gotten a chance to see the way things are done on a different hand, but I think there could be maybe a little bit of work there," Shepard told the New York Post.

"It’s just different, in so many different ways and so many different levels. When it goes down to the small things, what you can do in the building as a player, the way you’re able to communicate and be hand-in-hand with the coaches, it’s just a lot of different things I kinda picked up on being there for so long. Even down to the training staff or the weight coaches and some of the different stuff that we do here, it’s a difference."

While Shephard seemed to point out some of the Giants' deficiencies, he also made it clear that he was attempting to point out the nuances in different NFL team's operations.

"I’m not saying the way that they do it is bad, because it’s not. It’s just different, and I’ve gotten to see the other side of it," Shepard added.

Shephard also shared his thoughts about his former coach, Brian Daboll. The receiver expressed his confidence in Daboll being able to "produce wins" as he directed some well wishes toward the Giants head coach.

"I don’t think you go from being the Coach of the Year two years ago to just being a guy that can’t get the job done," Shepard said. "I don’t believe that. I wish him nothing but the best. I feel like he can be a coach that can produce wins. He’s done it before, and he did it early on, so I don’t think you just go away from that."

Shephard's comments concerning the Giants come just days before he makes his return to MetLife Stadium. The Week 12 matchup between the Giants and Buccaneers will mark the first time Shephard takes the field at MetLife in an opposing NFL team's jersey.

Giants defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson, who has been with the team since 2022, said he expects Shepherd to bring "juice" and "energy" to Sunday's game in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"Same thing you saw here — his juice, his energy, his passion to play, his dog mentality," Henderson said on Friday. "He’s coming at you all day. He’s just one of those grimy players — in a good way — that is just going to fight tooth and nail every play. That’s what you love about Shep.

"Our young guys have got to be ready for this guy to come and fight you every play. This guy will not take a play off. He’s going to be extra motivated because he’s back home for his first time. He’s going to want to come up here and have a good game and be productive. It’s going to be an all-day fight with him."

Shepard finished his stint with the Giants with more than 4,000 passing yards and 23 receiving touchdowns. Through his first nine games with the Bucs, Shepard has hauled in 16 passes for 166 yards.

The Giants have dropped five straight games entering Sunday's contest. Meanwhile, the Bucs are on a four-game losing streak.

The Giants have dropped five straight games entering Sunday's contest. Meanwhile, the Bucs are on a four-game losing streak.