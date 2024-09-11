Former football star Reggie Bush defeats burglar during home invasion attempt at California mansion

Former Heisman trophy winner Reggie Bush stopped a burglar from invading his mansion in Encino, California, Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to TMZ.

Bush lives in a gated property in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles that was worth $5.65 million in 2019, according to Variety. The home reportedly has an alarm system and surveillance cameras, in addition to its gate.

The incident occurred at around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Bush was home at the time and yelled, which apparently scared the suspect off.

At least one suspect fled by jumping out one of the windows of the house. Police officers found shards of broken glass on the ground behind the house when they arrived, according to multiple reports.

Bush's defense of his home this week is the latest incident of him having to defend his prized possessions after taking back his Heisman trophy this year.

As the winner of the 2005 Heisman Trophy, he forfeited the trophy in 2010. A yearslong investigation determined Bush and his family received benefits from a would-be sports agent who was not affiliated with USC, according to reports. Bush had his Heisman victory vacated, and the games Bush played at USC in 2005 were also vacated.

In April, the Heisman Trophy Trust announced the formal "reinstatement" of Bush’s trophy nearly 15 years after he voluntarily returned it.

In August 2023, he filed a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA over a July 2021 statement. His lawyers claimed the NCAA's statement falsely indicated "because of Mr. Bush’s prior involvement in a ‘pay-for-play arrangement,’ the NCAA would not consider restoring his collegiate records that it vacated in 2010."

Bush was a record-setting running back at USC under head coach Pete Carroll and was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

Bush had an 11-year NFL career, playing for the Saints, Miami Dolphins , Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

However, Bush has also praised the NCAA recently. In an interview with Fox News Digital last week, Bush applauded the new college football playoff format, saying it "should have always been this way," regarding the expansion to a 12-team format.

"Every other sport has a true playoff system. Even high school football has a true playoff system," Bush told Fox News Digital while discussing his excitement to be part of Team Modelo, headlining the full-time fan recruiting contest.

"I’ve always felt like, why is college football the only sport that doesn’t have a true playoff system? I think it was unfair to the sport because when we won, we were co-national champs in 2003 with LSU. We wish we could’ve just played LSU that year and played for the No. 1 spot, but we didn’t get that opportunity."

