Former CU coach Bill McCartney will carry memory of late wife with him when inducted into Hall

Former Colorado football coach Bill McCartney will be thinking of his late wife when he's inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December.

He found out he was going into the Hall just weeks after Lyndi McCartney, his wife of 50 years, died of emphysema.

This was the person McCartney sought out in the stands after each win — to revel when they won, comfort when they lost. She was his good luck charm during a 13-year-career in Boulder, Colo., in which he went 93-55-5 and won a share of the 1990 national crown.

The 72-year-old McCartney said, "I still reach for her at night."

On Dec. 10 in New York City, McCartney will become the seventh member of CU to be enshrined in the Hall.