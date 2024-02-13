Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys

Former Cowboys offensive lineman Tony Hutson dead at 49: reports

Tony Hutson played for Dallas in the late 1990s

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tony Hutson died earlier this month, according to multiple reports. He was 49. 

Hutson, who played for the Cowboys in the late 1990s after going undrafted in 1996, died more than a month before his 50th birthday, according to an obituary posted online.

Tony Hutson at training camp

May 7, 1998 - Running back Emmitt Smith and offensive lineman Tony Hutson of the Dallas Cowboys in action during Mini-Camp in Valley Ranch, Texas.  (Stephen Dunn/Allsport)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A cause of death was not provided.

The two-time NAIA All-American guard out of Northeastern State went undrafted in the 1996 NFL Draft after a benign tumor was found on his right lung during the combine. The tumor was removed, but it’s discovery had impacted his draft stock. 

Tony Hutson attempts a block

Chris Warren of the Dallas Cowboys (42) dances for a one-yard gain before being tackled by Seattle Seahawk Jay Bellamy (20) as Cowboy Tony Hutson (66) attempts a block during first quarter action 31 July at Texas Stadium in Irving, TX. Warren scored the game's first touchdown on a 15-yard run in the first quarter.  (PAUL BUCK/AFP via Getty Images)

NFL LEGEND EMMITT SMITH HINTS HE'S FED UP WITH 'EMBARRASSING' COWBOYS: 'I'M DONE'

"A lot of teams thought it was cancer, so that scared them off, but it all turned out fine," Hutson told The Oklahoman in an article published that year. 

"While I was lying in my hospital bed, recovering from surgery, I got a call from my agent who had talked to Dallas, so we decided to sign with the Cowboys. It's great to be with a winning team."

Cowboys helmet

Detailed view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet and game ball prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.  (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hutson remained with the Cowboys through the 1999 season. He later signed with Washington the following year but was released due to injury struggles. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.