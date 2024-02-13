Former Cowboys offensive lineman Tony Hutson dead at 49: reports

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tony Hutson died earlier this month, according to multiple reports. He was 49.

Hutson, who played for the Cowboys in the late 1990s after going undrafted in 1996, died more than a month before his 50th birthday, according to an obituary posted online.

A cause of death was not provided.

The two-time NAIA All-American guard out of Northeastern State went undrafted in the 1996 NFL Draft after a benign tumor was found on his right lung during the combine. The tumor was removed, but it’s discovery had impacted his draft stock.

"A lot of teams thought it was cancer, so that scared them off, but it all turned out fine," Hutson told The Oklahoman in an article published that year.

"While I was lying in my hospital bed, recovering from surgery, I got a call from my agent who had talked to Dallas, so we decided to sign with the Cowboys. It's great to be with a winning team."

Hutson remained with the Cowboys through the 1999 season. He later signed with Washington the following year but was released due to injury struggles.