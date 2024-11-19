Former Bulls star Bob Love dead at 81

Bob Love, a three-time NBA All-Star with the Chicago Bulls, died on Monday after a long battle with cancer, the team said. He was 81.

Love played 11 seasons in the NBA, including nearly nine years with the Bulls. He also played for the Cincinnati Royals, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Nets and Seattle SuperSonics. The Royals selected him in the fourth round of the 1965 draft out of Southern University.

"With his No. 10 jersey hanging in the United Center rafters, his on-court achievements are forever etched in history, but Bob’s impact transcended basketball," the Bulls said. "He became an inspirational figure and a passionate community ambassador for the Bulls, dedicating himself to charitable causes and uplifting countless lives with his motivational speeches.

"We are profoundly grateful for his enduring contributions and legacy both on and off the court in Chicago."

Love grew up in Louisiana as one of 14 children and was nicknamed "Butterbean" for his love of lima beans.

The height of his professional career came in the early 1970s, when he was an All-Star for three consecutive seasons from 1970-1973. The Bulls made the playoffs each of those three seasons but never got further than the Western Conference Semifinals.

He averaged 17.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 789 career games.

The Bulls retired Love’s jersey in January 1994. He was the second member of the franchise to have his number retired. He joined Jerry Sloan at the time. He was also a part of the inaugural Ring of Honor class back in January.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of Bob Love, a true Chicago Bulls legend and beloved human being. Bob is one of the original Bulls greats," Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said. "During his nine seasons with the Bulls, Bob became a cornerstone of the franchise, and his tenacious defense set high standards for competition and toughness.

"Toughness was not only a trademark of Bob’s play on the court, but also apparent in his resiliency throughout his basketball career. His impact on the Bulls and the countless lives he touched through his work in the community will keep him in our memories forever. We send our deepest condolences to Bob’s wife, Emily, and his entire family."

