Fognini reaches dubs final in Oz

Melbourne, Australia (SportsNetwork.com) - Top-20 singles star Fabio Fognini will appear in the men's doubles final at the 2015 Australian Open.

Fognini and fellow Italian Simon Bolelli upset a sixth-seeded tandem of Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 at Melbourne Park.

Thursday's other semifinal saw Frenchmen Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert outlast and upset a fourth-seeded duo of Croat Ivan Dodig and Brazilian Marcelo Melo 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-5).

Mahut, who was a French Open doubles runner-up two years ago, is best known for playing in the longest-ever tennis match when he lost to John Isner in 11 hours, 5 minutes in five sets over a three-day span, including a mind-boggling 138-game fifth set, in the first round at Wimbledon back in 2010.

Saturday's winning team will split $575,000.