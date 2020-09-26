Florida's Shawn Davis Jr. ejected after targeting call, tweets frustration from locker room

Florida Gators defensive back Shawn Davis Jr. was ejected from his game against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday after he was penalized for targeting.

Davis ran into a Rebels wide receiver with his shoulder and received a penalty on the play. Targeting penalties in college football results in automatic ejections.

Davis returned to the locker room and tweeted his frustrations with the call.

“THATS A BS CALL !!!!!!!!” he wrote.

Florida came into the game ranked No. 4 in the nation but had to deal with an upstart Ole Miss team led by new coach Lane Kiffin.

Davis came into the 2020 season with a ton of expectations. In 2019, he appeared in 12 games for the Gators. He finished tied for second on the team with three interceptions. Two of the three interceptions were against Kentucky last season.

He could have turned pro after last season but decided against it.

“I will be returning to the University of Florida for the last ride of my college football career,” he announced in January. “This team has a lot of potential and a lot of unfinished business and I will be a part of this Gator journey. I'm anxious to get back with my brothers for the upcoming season.”