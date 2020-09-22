College Football Week 4 preview: SEC returns, rivals duke it out and more

The college football season rolls on with some added optimism coming into the fourth week.

The Pac-12 Conference joined the Big Ten in reversing its decision to have a football season despite insisting that continuing with a fall sports schedule was unsafe. On the heels of that announcement, the SEC begins its conference-only schedule with several of its top schools in action.

A handful of games, including one set to be played by Notre Dame, were canceled amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Here are some of the top games on the schedule this week:

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COLLEGE FOOTBALL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

(3) OKLAHOMA VS. KANSAS STATE

Oklahoma will come into its game against Kansas State as the No. 3 team in the nation. The Sooners are 1-0 and the Wildcats are 0-1 this season. Expect Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler to have another big game.

DATE: Sept. 26

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: FOX

**

OLE MISS VS. (5) FLORIDA

Florida starts its season on the road against Ole Miss. Coach Lane Kiffin will be making his Rebels debut. The Gators are the No. 5 team in the nation. Kyle Trask is expected to start at QB for Florida. Ole Miss is expected to go with Matt Corral.

DATE: Sept. 26

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ESPN

**

(8) AUBURN VS. (23) KENTUCKY

Auburn and Kentucky will be among the most interesting SEC matchups to watch. Both teams are ranked. The Tigers ended their 2019 season with a loss to Minnesota and the Wildcats ended with a win against Virginia Tech. Bo Nix will start at quarterback for Auburn and Terry Wilson will start for Kentucky.

DATE: Sept. 26

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: SEC Network

**

EAST CAROLINA VS. (13) CENTRAL FLORIDA

UCF’s Dillon Gabriel declared the Knights the best team in Florida. Quarterback Gabriel will have to put up or shut up, starting with East Carolina. It will be the Pirates’ first game of the season.

DATE: Sept. 26

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ESPN Plus

**

(19) LOUISIANA VS. GEORGIA SOUTHERN

Louisiana was nearly knocked off last week against Georgia State. This time, it faces Georgia Southern. Levi Lewis and Elijah Mitchell will try to keep things rolling for the Ragin Cajuns. The Eagles’ game against Florida Atlantic last week was postponed because of positive COVID tests.

DATE: Sept. 26

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ESPN 2

**

(21) PITTSBURGH VS. (24) LOUISVILLE

Pittsburgh and Louisville face off in an important ACC matchup. The Panthers are led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, who has had a few good games early in the season. The Cardinals will look to rectify a loss against Miami last week.

DATE: Sept. 26

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ACC Network

**

(6) LSU VS. MISSISSIPPI STATE

Quarterback Myles Brennan will look to start the defending national champions off on the right foot. LSU hosts Mississippi State in Mike Leach’s Bulldogs debut. It’s a new LSU team, but the Tigers still come in ranked No. 6 in the nation.

DATE: Sept. 26

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: CBS

**

TEXAS TECH VS. (8) TEXAS

The Longhorns have been riding high under quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Texas looks to remain undefeated this season when they go to Lubbock, Texas, to play Texas Tech. QB Alan Bowman will hope to open up the offense for the Red Raiders.

DATE: Sept. 26

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: FOX

**

(14) CINCINNATI VS. (22) ARMY

Cincinnati and Army face off in a battle of ranked teams. The Bearcats defeated Austin Peay last week. Army has started the season 2-0, defeating Middle Tennessee State and Louisiana-Monroe. A win for either team could mean bigger things come late December or early January.

DATE: Sept. 26

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: ESPN

**

(15) OKLAHOMA STATE VS. WEST VIRGINIA

Oklahoma State will hope to keep pace with Oklahoma and Texas in the Big 12. The Cowboys face off against West Virginia. The Mountaineers are also 1-0 and a win could mean a move into the Top 25 come Sunday.

DATE: Sept. 26

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: ABC

**

MISSOURI VS. (2) ALABAMA

Alabama is back. Mac Jones and the Crimson Tide start their season on the road against Missouri. Alabama will hope its season gets started off right with a win over the Tigers. Missouri will either start redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak or redshirt junior Shawn Robinson.at QB.

DATE: Sept. 26

TIME (ET): 7 pm

WATCH: ESPN

**

(10) TEXAS A&M VS. VANDERBILT

Texas A&M begins its SEC schedule against Vanderbilt. The Aggies are the No. 10 ranked team in the nation. QB Kellen Mond will get one more shot to lead the team to the College Football Playoff.

DATE: Sept. 26

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: SEC Alternate

**

(12) MIAMI VS. FLORIDA STATE

The coronavirus is not stopping the rivalry game between Miami and Florida State. The Hurricanes, fresh off a win against Louisville, will host Florida State. The Seminole will have Mike Norvell coaching virtually as he contracted the coronavirus.

DATE: Sept. 26

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: ABC

**

SOUTH CAROLINA VS. (16) TENNESSEE

Tennessee is starting the season as the No. 16 team in the nation. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and the Vols will host South Carolina and his counterpart Collin Hill. It’s the first game of the season for both schools.

DATE: Sept. 26

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: SEC Network

**

(20) VIRGINIA TECH VS. NC STATE

Virginia Tech will finally get to showcase what it’s about on Saturday. The Hokies get set to play N.C. State. Virginia Tech had to move games around thanks to the coronavirus but will finally get to step onto the field. N.C. State is coming off a three-point victory over Wake Forest.

DATE: Sept. 26

TIME (ET): 8 pm

WATCH: ACC Network

**

(18) BYU VS. TROY

BYU and Troy will close out a big Saturday in college football. BYU destroyed Navy for its first win of the season. Troy beat Middle Tennessee State for its first win. One team will leave the field undefeated.

DATE: Sept. 26

TIME (ET): 10:15 pm

WATCH: ESPN

**