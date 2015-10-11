Florida grabs hold early, stays undefeated by beating Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Kelvin Taylor rushed for 99 yards and two first-quarter touchdowns and No. 11 Florida defeated Missouri 21-3 on Saturday night.

The Gators (6-0, 4-0 SEC) amassed 337 yards and possessed the ball for 37:53, converting 23 first downs.

Quarterback Will Grier targeted eight receivers, completing 20 of 33 passes for 208 yards in his fifth start. Demarcus Robinson led Florida in receiving with six catches for 79 yards.

Florida's defense never allowed Missouri's offense to settle into a rhythm. Missouri was 1 of 13 on third down and opened the second half with three consecutive three-and-outs.

Drew Lock made his second start for Missouri (4-2, 1-2) in place of Maty Mauk, who is suspended indefinitely for violating team policy. He completed 16 of 39 passes for 151 yards, but threw two interceptions, one of which was returned by Jalen Tabor for a 40-yard touchdown.

The Gators led the Southeastern Conference in sacks entering the game, and had three against the Tigers, including one each from Charles Brantley and Cece Jefferson. Marcus Maye and Antonio Morrison each made six tackles. Maye also had an interception in the second quarter.

Andrew Baggett's 21-yard field goal with 7:33 remaining in the first quarter gave the Tigers their only points. Baggett also missed a 53-yard attempt in the second quarter.

Russell Hansbrough carried the ball nine times for a season-high 74 yards, and Ish Witter added 11 carries for 39 yards. Witter also had a team-high four catches for 29 yards receiving.

Wesley Leftwich was the only Missouri receiver with more than one catch, collecting three for 39 yards.

Jim McElwain joins Charles Bachman and Galen Hall as the only Florida coaches to start their career 6-0.