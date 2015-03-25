Flora shoots 5-of-7 on 3s, scores 23 points as Seattle downs Cal State Northridge 58-53

Jarell Flora shot 5-of-7 from beyond the 3-point arc and scored 23 points as Seattle beat Cal State Northridge 58-53 on Thursday night.

Trailing 50-47 with under five minutes to play, Seattle (5-3) scored nine straight points to take a 56-50 lead with 53 seconds remaining.

Landon Drew made a 3-pointer for Northridge (5-5) with 40 seconds left to cut the Redhawks' lead to 3, but Clarence Trent hit two free throws for Seattle with 8 seconds remaining to make it a two-possession game.

The Redhawks shot just 38.2 percent from the field, but hit 8 of 9 free throws while Cal State Northridge made just 6 of 13.

Isiah Umipig scored 12 points for Seattle and Clarence Trent added 11.

Stephan Hicks led Cal State Northridge with 13 points but was just 1 of 5 on free throws. It was the Matadors' fewest points since Feb. 18, 2012.