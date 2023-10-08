Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB Postseason

Field invader wearing 'Virginity Rocks' garment interrupts Orioles-Rangers playoff game

Police and security eventually apprehended the man

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers fans may have gotten a bit more than they bargained for at Camden Yards on Saturday during the American League Division Series Game 1.

A man wearing a tiny piece of clothing ran out onto the field during the eighth inning and was immediately tackled and taken off by security and police officers. The words "Virginity Rocks" were emblazoned across his groin.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A field invader in Baltimore

A field invader is apprehended by police during the eighth inning of Game 1 of the American League Division Series between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Oct. 7, 2023, in Baltimore. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Field invader taken off

The playoff game in Baltimore was stopped for about 10 minutes before officials got everything under control. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The game was stopped for about 10 minutes before officials got everything under control.

Texas hung on for a 3-2 win over Baltimore in the first game of the series. Rangers relievers Josh Sborz, Aroldis Chapman and Jose Leclerc held it together to pick up the win.

"The bullpen did a great job," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "Got bumpy, but found a way to get through it."

BRAVES FANS THROW BOTTLES ON FIELD AFTER CONTROVERSIAL CALL

Security carries the field invader

The intruder was tackled by a security guard the American League Divisional Series game between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles on Oct. 7, 2023. (Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Josh Jung hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to increase the Rangers’ lead. The Orioles got the run back in the bottom of the frame but couldn’t push another across the plate.

Evan Carter and Jonah Heim also had RBIs in the win. Anthony Santander and Ryan Mountcastle contributed RBIs for the Orioles in the loss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 2 in the best-of-five series is set for Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.