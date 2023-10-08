Field invader wearing 'Virginity Rocks' garment interrupts Orioles-Rangers playoff game

Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers fans may have gotten a bit more than they bargained for at Camden Yards on Saturday during the American League Division Series Game 1.

A man wearing a tiny piece of clothing ran out onto the field during the eighth inning and was immediately tackled and taken off by security and police officers. The words "Virginity Rocks" were emblazoned across his groin.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The game was stopped for about 10 minutes before officials got everything under control.

Texas hung on for a 3-2 win over Baltimore in the first game of the series. Rangers relievers Josh Sborz, Aroldis Chapman and Jose Leclerc held it together to pick up the win.

"The bullpen did a great job," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "Got bumpy, but found a way to get through it."

BRAVES FANS THROW BOTTLES ON FIELD AFTER CONTROVERSIAL CALL

Josh Jung hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to increase the Rangers’ lead. The Orioles got the run back in the bottom of the frame but couldn’t push another across the plate.

Evan Carter and Jonah Heim also had RBIs in the win. Anthony Santander and Ryan Mountcastle contributed RBIs for the Orioles in the loss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 2 in the best-of-five series is set for Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.