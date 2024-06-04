Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WNBA

Fever legend Tamika Catchings takes issue with WNBA over Caitlin Clark 'cheap shot'

Catchings is one of the greatest Fever players in franchise history

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings said the WNBA has to do a better job of protecting its players after a hard foul on Caitlin Clark ignited hot takes on social media and television.

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter delivered the hip check on Clark in the third quarter of the team’s 71-70 loss to the Fever. Carter was initially hit with a common foul, but it was later upgraded to a flagrant-1 foul. Carter said Monday she had no regrets over the incident.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tamika Catchings talks

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings speaks to the media during a press conference announcing the 2024 NBA All Star Weekend in Indianapolis on Oct. 25, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

Catchings called Carter’s foul a "cheap shot" in an interview with USA Today and said it was up to the league to do more to protect players from things like that.

"The cheap shot, I don’t agree with that, I don’t agree with that, especially that’s where injuries happen," said Catchings, who is one of the greatest Fever players in franchise history. "The play itself was wrong. As a whole, we all have a responsibility to make sure that things like that don’t happen, for anybody to get hit like that.

"From the league standpoint, you have to protect your players. The fact that the referees didn’t take the time within the game to go and look at it, I was really surprised. I was at the game. I was really surprised that they didn’t look at it and that they just kept it moving. That’s not a basketball play."

Tamika Catchings with a title

Tamika Catchings, #24 of the Indiana Fever, celebrates with the Championship Trophy and MVP Award after defeating the Minnesota Lynx during Game four of the 2012 WNBA Finals on Oct. 21, 2012 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

CAITLIN CLARK HAS ALREADY FACED IMMENSE CRITICISM AT EVERY TURN 6 MONTHS INTO 2024

Catchings said she knew how Clark was feeling as she was the target of cheap shots like that as well. She was the 2002 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

The former guard also said she told Clark she was available to talk about any trials or tribulations she was facing in the league.

"Obviously, Caitlin is a tremendous player, she comes in with a lot of success in the college game, I love her personality, love who she is and definitely happy to have her here in Indianapolis and I think she’ll have a great career here and in the WNBA," Catchings added.

"There is a lot of weight on her shoulders, and she’s handling it very well."

Caitlin Clark looks on vs Liberty

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, looks on against the New York Liberty during the first half at Barclays Center on June 2, 2024 in New York City. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Clark was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month – her first award as a professional.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She is averaging 15.6 points, 6.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in 11 games with the Fever.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.