Chennedy Carter says she has 'no regrets' for foul on Caitlin Clark: 'I’m going to compete'

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter’s hip-check on Caitlin Clark over the weekend is the hottest topic coming out of the WNBA, as many have taken sides in a heated debate.

Carter initially said after the 71-70 loss to the Indiana Fever that she "ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions," but she and Angel Reese spoke to the media together after Monday’s practice session where she talked about the last two days since the foul the league upgraded to a flagrant-1 violation.

Carter began the media session by saying she had "no regrets" about what happened.

"I’m going to compete and play 100% hard no matter who it is or who we’re playing," Carter said, via CBS Chicago.

Carter added that she has "no complaints" for how much flak she and the Sky have gotten since the game — the foul and general treatment of Clark since she made her WNBA debut has been one of the biggest sports topics of conversation on television and social media.

"We’ve been able to take a lot of hits in the last 24, 48 hours. I’m over here smiling. I’m not complaining. … At the end of the day, it’s all love outside of basketball. When we’re in those four lines, it’s smoke. After, it’s all love," Carter said, via the Daily Herald.

While Carter didn’t answer questions after Saturday’s contest, she was active on social media, particularly her Threads account where she ripped Clark.

""& that’s that on that cause beside three point shooting what does she bring to the table man," Carter wrote in reply to a post about her postgame press conference.

In another post, she responded to a clip of Reese celebrating with her at a timeout after committing the foul.

"my dawg fasho, got all my teammates," Carter appeared to write about Reese.

While others within the Fever took exception to the foul on Clark, including head coach Christie Sides and Gm Lin Dunn, the Iowa product didn’t fuss about Carter’s actions.

"I wasn’t expecting it," Clark said after the game. "It is what it is. It’s a physical game. Go make the free throw and execute on offense, and I feel like that’s kind of what we did."

The WNBA season has just begun, and these two teams are set for three more matchups in the regular season, with June 16 the next meeting in Indiana.

