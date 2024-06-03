Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WNBA

Chennedy Carter says she has 'no regrets' for foul on Caitlin Clark: 'I’m going to compete'

Chennedy Carter added she has 'no complaints' about how her and the Sky caught flak for the situation

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter’s hip-check on Caitlin Clark over the weekend is the hottest topic coming out of the WNBA, as many have taken sides in a heated debate. 

Carter initially said after the 71-70 loss to the Indiana Fever that she "ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions," but she and Angel Reese spoke to the media together after Monday’s practice session where she talked about the last two days since the foul the league upgraded to a flagrant-1 violation. 

Carter began the media session by saying she had "no regrets" about what happened. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chennedy Carter reaches in

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter (7) guards Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) on June 1, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I’m going to compete and play 100% hard no matter who it is or who we’re playing," Carter said, via CBS Chicago. 

Carter added that she has "no complaints" for how much flak she and the Sky have gotten since the game — the foul and general treatment of Clark since she made her WNBA debut has been one of the biggest sports topics of conversation on television and social media. 

SKY'S CHENNEDY CARTER RIPS CAITLIN CLARK AFTER REFUSING TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT FOUL

"We’ve been able to take a lot of hits in the last 24, 48 hours. I’m over here smiling. I’m not complaining. … At the end of the day, it’s all love outside of basketball. When we’re in those four lines, it’s smoke. After, it’s all love," Carter said, via the Daily Herald. 

While Carter didn’t answer questions after Saturday’s contest, she was active on social media, particularly her Threads account where she ripped Clark. 

""& that’s that on that cause beside three point shooting what does she bring to the table man," Carter wrote in reply to a post about her postgame press conference.

Chennedy Carter in Texas

May 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA;  Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter (7) reacts during the first quarter against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

In another post, she responded to a clip of Reese celebrating with her at a timeout after committing the foul. 

"my dawg fasho, got all my teammates," Carter appeared to write about Reese.

While others within the Fever took exception to the foul on Clark, including head coach Christie Sides and Gm Lin Dunn, the Iowa product didn’t fuss about Carter’s actions. 

"I wasn’t expecting it," Clark said after the game. "It is what it is. It’s a physical game. Go make the free throw and execute on offense, and I feel like that’s kind of what we did."

Chennedy Carter dribbles

Chennedy Carter #7 of the Chicago Sky dribbles the ball during the game against the Indiana Fever on June 1, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The WNBA season has just begun, and these two teams are set for three more matchups in the regular season, with June 16 the next meeting in Indiana. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.