Fan struck by foul ball at Cardinals-Dodgers game

A male fan has been taken away on a stretcher after being struck by a foul ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals slugger Matt Holliday in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The fan was sitting along the right-field line Saturday night when he was hit in the third inning. Umpire crew chief Joe West briefly stopped the game while the man was attended to before being carried off.

The Dodgers said the man was taken to a hospital, but they declined to provide any further information, citing privacy laws.

Dodgers first baseman James Loney said he heard a popping sound when the ball struck the man.