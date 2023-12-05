Fan dies during Pelicans-Kings game after suffering 'medical emergency'

A fan was tragically pronounced dead during the Sacramento Kings game on Monday night after suffering from a medical emergency, the team said in a statement.

During the first quarter of the Kings’ loss to the New Orleans Pelicans during an in-season tournament game, a fan in the stands at Golden 1 Center suffered a "medical emergency" and died as a result of the incident.

"During the first quarter of the Kings vs. Pelicans game, a guest had a medical emergency," the statement, via ESPN, read.

"EMS immediately responded and administered CPR. Tragically, these efforts were unsuccessful and the guest passed away. The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest's family and loved ones."

According to FOX 40, the Sacramento Metro Fire Department identified the man as a 30-year-old male. He was said to be "unresponsive," and after 20 minutes of CPR, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kings forward Keegan Murray was asked about the death during his post-game presser but said the team was not "aware" of the incident during the game.

"We weren’t aware of that at all. As a team, we give our condolences to the passing," Murray said.

"Hopefully, the family is being taken care of."

Malik Monk also shared his condolences in a post on X after the game.

"Heard the news about the fan tonight my condolences goes out to the family."