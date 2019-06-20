Fan at College World Series makes incredible one-handed catch – without dropping his beer

This year’s College World Series in Omaha, Neb., features a catch you’ve got to see – and it happened in the stands, not on the field.

During Monday night’s game between Texas Tech and Arkansas, 23-year-old Austin Buyssee made an amazing one-handed grab and still managed to hold onto his beer.

ATLANTA BRAVES FAN MAKES DRAMATIC LEAP TO CATCH RONALD ACUNA JR.'S GRAND SLAM

Like almost everything that happens these days, the spectacular play was caught on video.

"I'm impressed that I actually caught it," Buysse, a Minnesota native who played football at Dakota Wesleyan University, told the Argus Leader of Sioux Falls, S.D.

He said he was equally happy with the catch and with managing to save his beer -- which he quickly chugged in celebration of his feat.

“I was just impressed on both,” he told the newspaper.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buysse plays a little baseball himself, for an amateur team called the Mudhens in his hometown of Minneota, Minn., according to the report.

The College World Series continues in Omaha through June 26, if all three games of the Finals are necessary.