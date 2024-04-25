Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons' Kyle Pitts reacts to shocking Michael Penix Jr pick in real time: 'I like this one'

Pitts was 'very shocked' with the pick, but thinks Penix can gain something learning behind Kirk Cousins

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 25

The Atlanta Falcons made the most shocking pick of the first round in the 2024 NFL Draft, taking quarterback Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall after signing Kirk Cousins to a $180 million contract earlier this offseason. 

During an NFL Draft live stream with Bleacher Report, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts learned of the Penix pick in real-time. While the entire panel for Bleacher Report, which included Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, were taken aback, Pitts had a positive reaction. 

"That’s a slinger right there, man," Pitts, the Falcons’ first-round pick in 2021, said. 

Michael Penix Jr prepares for the combine

Michael Penix Jr. of Washington prepares for a snap during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images))

Pitts explained his reasoning for why he said "this is a good one, I like this one" after hearing Penix’s name called. 

"Now, as a younger guy who loves to hang around older people, I think this is great for him to learn from such a professional like Kirk and see how he operates in the building on and off the field. He’s a great young player. I’ve been watching him," Pitts said. 

Bleacher Report’s Adam Lefkoe followed up by asking if Pitts was shocked that Penix was the pick. 

FALCONS SELECT QUARTERBACK MICHAEL PENIX JR. IN DRAFT STUNNER AFTER SIGNING KIRK COUSINS

"I'm very shocked," he responded. "I’m not gonna lie. I did think we were going defense, I’m not going to lie. That definitely kind of changes the dynamic."

Parsons then said, "I did not see this coming. 

"I can agree with you, Micah," Pitts responded. "I thought so, too. I was thinking he was sticking in the purple."

Michael Penix Jr. looks to throw

Michael Penix, #QB08 of Washington, participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The purple Pitts is referring to is the Minnesota Vikings, who owned the No. 11 overall pick but traded to No. 10 with the New York Jets to select Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy as their potential franchise quarterback. 

So, while Pitts had a positive reaction to Penix joining his offense, he does admit the pick shocked him just like the rest of the NFL world. 

Pitts’ reaction was seen in real time, but everyone wanted to see Cousins’ reaction to the news. The Falcons reportedly let Cousins know of the Penix selection while the team was on the clock. 

"There’s inherent frustration and confusion from Cousins’ camp," writes ESPN’s Pete Thamel, "as they didn’t use that pick to help the team in 2024. They instead drafted his eventual replacement before he’s put on a Falcons helmet."

Kyle Pitts national anthem

Kyle Pitts, #8 of the Atlanta Falcons, stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 22, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The first two of Cousins’ four-year deal with Atlanta are fully guaranteed, meaning they can cut ties after two seasons if need be. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.