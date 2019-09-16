Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Atlanta Falcons
Published

Atlanta Falcons' Kaleb McGary has interesting way to describe knee injury

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 16

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 16 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Kaleb McGary left Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury -- and while the play may have been gruesome enough, McGary's description of the injury was even more stomach-churning.

ODELL BECKHAM JR. AD TROLLS FORMER TEAM AHEAD OF HIS RETURN TO METLIFE STADIUM

“It was a knee thing and I was nervous at first,” McGary told WSB-TV. “That snap, crackle, pop is never a good thing. ... If I sat out the rest of the game, that’s admitting defeat and I was letting my teammates down. I never wanna let my brothers down.”

McGary injured his knee in the second quarter but was able to return in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons outlasted the Eagles to pick up the win, 24-20.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear whether McGary could miss time due to the injury going forward. Atlanta is already without rookie offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom, who had to have foot surgery.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.