Falcons survive Saints' fierce rally, kick game-winning field goal

The Atlanta Falcons overcame a comeback from the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter Sunday to win in the final minute after setting up a 29-yard field goal for a 27-25 victory.

The Falcons were leading 24-6 with just over 10 minutes left in the game when Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian led an 8-play, 66-yard drive to give New Orleans their first touchdown of the game.

The Saints scored three straight touchdowns, missing a pair of two-point conversion attempts, to take a one-point lead before Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan got the ball back with a minute remaining.

Ryan hit Cordarrelle Patterson for a 64-yard gain, putting the Falcons in field goal range. And Younghoe Koo nailed the game-winning kick.

Ryan finished the game 23 of 30 for 343 yards and two touchdowns and a TD on the ground.

Starting in place of an injured Jameis Winston, Siemian passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns without an interception while Taysom Hill returned from a concussion to complete both of his passes for 33 yards.

Despite rallying, the Saints were unable to overcome a number of penalties, dropped passes and offensive line breakdowns.

