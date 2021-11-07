Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Falcons survive Saints' fierce rally, kick game-winning field goal

The Falcons were leading 24-6 with just over 10 minutes left in the game

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Atlanta Falcons overcame a comeback from the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter Sunday to win in the final minute after setting up a 29-yard field goal for a 27-25 victory. 

The Falcons were leading 24-6 with just over 10 minutes left in the game when Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian led an 8-play, 66-yard drive to give New Orleans their first touchdown of the game. 

RAVENS COME BACK FROM 14-POINT DEFICITS TWICE TO STUN VIKINGS, SOAR ATOP AFC

The Saints scored three straight touchdowns, missing a pair of two-point conversion attempts, to take a one-point lead before Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan got the ball back with a minute remaining. 

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker (14) hits Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris (23) during the first half Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker (14) hits Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris (23) during the first half Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Ryan hit Cordarrelle Patterson for a 64-yard gain, putting the Falcons in field goal range. And Younghoe Koo nailed the game-winning kick.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ryan finished the game 23 of 30 for 343 yards and two touchdowns and a TD on the ground.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works in the pocket against the New Orleans Saints during the first half Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. 

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works in the pocket against the New Orleans Saints during the first half Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Derick Hingle))

Starting in place of an injured Jameis Winston, Siemian passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns without an interception while Taysom Hill returned from a concussion to complete both of his passes for 33 yards. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) makes a throw against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) makes a throw against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Despite rallying, the Saints were unable to overcome a number of penalties, dropped passes and offensive line breakdowns. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com