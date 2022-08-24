Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Formula One
Published

F1's Daniel Ricciardo to leave McLaren after end of 2022 season

The Belgian Grand Prix is set for this weekend

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Daniel Ricciardo, one of the most well-known Formula One drivers on the circuit, will not be returning to McLaren Racing next season, the team announced Wednesday.

Ricciardo raced for Renault in 2019 and 2020 before joining McLaren with Lando Norris. However, in 35 starts between the 2021 and 2022 season, he has only picked up one win.

"McLaren Racing and Daniel Ricciardo have mutually agreed that Daniel will leave the team at the end of the 2022 season," the team said.

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo celebrates on the podium with after winning the Italian GP.

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo celebrates on the podium with after winning the Italian GP. (REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The team thanks Daniel for his dedication and contribution, including that memorable win in Monza. We look forward to finishing the season strongly together."

Ricciardo put out his own video, saying 2022 would be his last season with McLaren.

"Obviously, we put in a lot of effort on both sides, but it just hasn’t worked the way we wanted as the team’s decided to make a change for next year. We had a lot of discussions, but in the end we mutually agreed it was the right thing for both of us," he said.

4-TIME FORMULA ONE CHAMPION SEBASTIAN VETTEL TO RETIRE AT END OF SEASON

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo in action during the Hungarian GP. 

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo in action during the Hungarian GP.  (REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo)

The Australian racer added he will continue to race the remainder of the season.

"I look back on this time with McLaren with a smile. I learned a lot about myself, I think things that would help me for the next step in my career, but I think just in general in life," he added.

He said he still believed he can perform at the highest level.

Ricciardo initially denied the rumors in July he was leaving McLaren.

The next stop on the Formula One circuit is the Belgian Grand Prix. The first two practices are set for Friday with the final practice and qualifying taking place Saturday. The race will go off on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET.

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo ahead of the second practice session.

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo ahead of the second practice session. (REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There are nine races left on the F1 docket.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.