F1's Daniel Ricciardo to leave McLaren after end of 2022 season

Daniel Ricciardo, one of the most well-known Formula One drivers on the circuit, will not be returning to McLaren Racing next season, the team announced Wednesday.

Ricciardo raced for Renault in 2019 and 2020 before joining McLaren with Lando Norris. However, in 35 starts between the 2021 and 2022 season, he has only picked up one win.

"McLaren Racing and Daniel Ricciardo have mutually agreed that Daniel will leave the team at the end of the 2022 season," the team said.

"The team thanks Daniel for his dedication and contribution, including that memorable win in Monza. We look forward to finishing the season strongly together."

Ricciardo put out his own video, saying 2022 would be his last season with McLaren.

"Obviously, we put in a lot of effort on both sides, but it just hasn’t worked the way we wanted as the team’s decided to make a change for next year. We had a lot of discussions, but in the end we mutually agreed it was the right thing for both of us," he said.

The Australian racer added he will continue to race the remainder of the season.

"I look back on this time with McLaren with a smile. I learned a lot about myself, I think things that would help me for the next step in my career, but I think just in general in life," he added.

He said he still believed he can perform at the highest level.

Ricciardo initially denied the rumors in July he was leaving McLaren.

The next stop on the Formula One circuit is the Belgian Grand Prix. The first two practices are set for Friday with the final practice and qualifying taking place Saturday. The race will go off on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET.

There are nine races left on the F1 docket.