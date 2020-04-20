F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo's hilarious parkour routine is must-see TV

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo has gone viral in the good way thanks to a video of him doing a parkour routine around his home.

The famously affable Australian was taking part in an in-house Instagram challenge with his friends, Olympic snowboarding medalist Scotty James and cricketer Marcus Stoinus, as they all live under lockdown with much of the world.

Ricciardo’s video starts impressively enough with him riding a motorcycle into his home, but quickly devolves into a series of amateurish rolls, jumps and kicks as he hoots and hollers his way through the house and into the yard.

The clip brings to mind a famous scene from “The Office,” where Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute and Andy Bernard try their hand at the sport.

With the racing season suspended, the Renault F1 driver is spending time on his family farm in western Australia. In another video, he demonstrated his ability to drive a tractor while lip-synching.

As far as his parkour skills are concerned, he may have to step things up a notch if he wants to be the champ among the motorsports crowd: last month Spanish motorcycle trials Toni Bou posted a YouTube video doing impressive stunts on his bike around his home.

