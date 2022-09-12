Ex-WWE star Eva Marie shares harrowing experience from fire ant bites

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former WWE superstar Eva Marie revealed on social media she was hospitalized on Labor Day weekend after experiencing an allergic reaction from fire ant bites on her farm.

Marie, whose real name is Natalie Eva Marie, posted a video on her TikTok account Saturday from inside the emergency room. The California native wrote she was in "anaphylactic shock."

"When you have a massive allergic reaction to FIRE ANTS and end up in the ER," she captioned the video. "Anaphylactic shock."

The video showed Marie’s skin red around her face, shoulder, neck and even down to her legs. She appeared to be hooked up to an IV while on the medical bed at the hospital.

"I love you guys I’m good now this was last week on Labor Day," she wrote in the comments section of the video. "But all is well now."

Marie, 37, signed with WWE in 2013 and appeared on the television series "Total Divas" at the same time and later appeared at WrestleMania XXX. Her first stint in WWE lasted until 2017, and she later returned in 2020 before she was let go.

Marie has also appeared in the films "Hard Kill" and "Phoenix" as well as the TV shows "Paradise City" and "American Ninja Warriors Junior."