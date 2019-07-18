Ex-UFC fighter Abel 'Killa' Trujillo charged with sexual exploitation of child: reports

A former UFC fighter who was arrested in Florida in May and extradited to Colorado last month has reportedly been charged with sexual exploitation of a child and felony obscenity.

Abel “Killa” Trujillo was released from Douglas County Jail on $10,000 bond, according to ABC News. He was set to make a court appearance Thursday, TSN reported.

He was arrested in Florida on May 24 after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Colorado, according to TSN. A Douglas County Jail official told the network there was no record of a plea for Trujillo yet.

TSN reported, citing court documents, that sexual exploitation in Colorado is defined as “possessing, producing or distributing sexually explicit material involving a child under 18” and the specific charged is defined as someone who “possesses or controls any sexually exploitative material for any purpose.”

Specific details behind the reasons for the charges were not released.

Trujillo, who won 15 fights, last fought against John Makdessi in December 2017. He also had big fights against Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov during his career.

According to TSN, Trujillo was convicted of domestic abuse in 2017 and domestic abuse assault in 2009.