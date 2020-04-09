Ex-Los Angeles Rams stars Todd Gurley, Clay Matthews accuse team of withholding paychecks

Two former Los Angeles Rams players accused the team of withholding paychecks on Wednesday.

Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews both made the allegation on Twitter. Gurley, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons, first made the allegation and Matthews, an unsigned free agent, agreed with him.

“@RamsNFL past due. Send me money ASAP,” Gurley wrote.

Matthews agreed: “You and me both TG. Better get some interest with that, too.”

The Rams didn’t comment on the allegation. A source told ESPN the organization believes they were compliant with the language in both players’ contracts. Both players became free agents in March.

Gurley signed a four-year, $57.5 million contract with the Rams prior to the start of the 2018 season. Los Angeles released Gurley with several seasons remaining on the deal. According to ESPN, the Rams designated Gurley as a post-June 1 release which allowed the franchise to spread the dead money – about $11.75 million – over two seasons.

Los Angeles owed Gurley $7.55 million because of a roster bonus. However, offset language in the running back’s contract allowed the Rams to withhold $2.5 million.

The Rams saved $3.75 million in a salary cap after cutting Matthews. He was due a $2 million roster bonus but offsetting language in his deal allowed the team to withhold the money.

Gurley joined the Rams in 2015. Over the course of his time with Los Angeles, he ran for 5,404 yards with 58 touchdowns. He led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2017 and 2018.

Matthews played 2019 with the Rams after 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. In 13 games, he had 37 tackles and eight sacks.