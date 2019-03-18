Ex-Philadelphia Phillies' infielder Carlos Santana took bat to TV over 'Fortnite': report

The Philadelphia Phillies' swoon in the final months of the 2018 season led to tensions in the locker room -- including one veteran player smashing a television with a bat, ESPN revealed Monday.

Former Phillies first baseman Carlos Santana told ESPN that during a losing streak he got fed up with some of his teammates playing the popular video game “Fortnite” during a game and decided to take a bat to the television.

PHILLIES' $330M STAR BRYCE HARPER LIMPS OFF FIELD, PLUNKED BY PITCH DURING SPRING TRAINING GAME

“I see a couple players -- I don't want to say names -- they play video games during the game,” Santana told ESPN. “We come and lose too many games, and I feel like they weren't worried about it. Weren't respecting their teammates or coaches or the staff or the [front] office. It's not my personality. But I'm angry because I want to make it good.”

It’s unclear whether Santana, who is now on the Cleveland Indians, was disciplined for the outburst, but the comments in the ESPN article suggest his superiors were appreciative of the effort.

Santana hit .229 with 24 home runs and a .766 OPS last season.