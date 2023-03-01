Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Published

Ex-Packers defensive lineman Letroy Guion sentenced in domestic violence assault case

Guion pleaded no contest to aggravated battery from a September 2021 incident with his wife

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Former Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Letroy Guion has been sentenced to one year in prison after pleading no contest to a domestic violence assault incident at his home last fall. 

Guion is also getting probation for three years as well as needing to complete a domestic violence intervention program, according to FOX 11.

"I am deeply embarrassed and ashamed about this," Guion said in a statement at Tuesday’s hearing. "I’m ashamed because... how could I let this happen? How could I do this to the woman I love? In conclusion, I am a loving father who made a very big mistake, and I know in life there are consequences."

Defensive end Letroy Guion, #98 of the Green Bay Packers, walks off the field after losing in overtime to the Arizona Cardinals 26-20 in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on Jan. 16, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. 

Defensive end Letroy Guion, #98 of the Green Bay Packers, walks off the field after losing in overtime to the Arizona Cardinals 26-20 in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on Jan. 16, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.  (Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Guion, 35, pleaded no contest to aggravated battery from an incident that occurred on Sept. 26. Police were called to his residence where they found a woman, later identified as his wife, "intoxicated, and incoherent due to her injuries sustained from Letroy physically assaulting her," reports WLUK Fox 11. 

Guion’s wife had opened a door, which hit Guion in the face and cracked a tooth. He admitted he "lost it a little bit" and said the woman might be hurt. They were both drinking that night. 

Guion and this wife lived together for five years at that point and have two children together. 

Letroy Guion, #98 of the Green Bay Packers, reacts on a big stop during the first quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Dec. 28, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Lions 30-20. 

Letroy Guion, #98 of the Green Bay Packers, reacts on a big stop during the first quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Dec. 28, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Lions 30-20.  (Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Gainesville, Florida, native also noted to police on the night of the incident that his life playing football factored into his short temper. 

"He then stated all these NFL people don’t want to admit that we took all these crashes to the head He then made more comments about taking hits to the head while playing football and now having a short fuse," the complaint states, via FOX 11. 

Guion was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He played six seasons there before moving on to the Packers, an NFC North rival, where he spent three seasons before leaving the game in 2016. 

Nose tackle Letroy Guion #98 of the Green Bay Packers on the sidelines during the NFL game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on September 14, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Jets 31-24. 

Nose tackle Letroy Guion #98 of the Green Bay Packers on the sidelines during the NFL game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on September 14, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Jets 31-24.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Guion played 112 games, totaling 173 combined tackles, 8.5 sacks and six tackles for loss. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.