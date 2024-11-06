Expand / Collapse search
Ex-NFL star RG III pinpoints 'moment Trump won the election'

Griffin spoke out in defense of Trump on the day of the assassination attempt

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
Butler-area mayor recounts how Trump assassination attempt transformed presidential race Video

Butler-area mayor recounts how Trump assassination attempt transformed presidential race

Slippery Rock, Pa., Mayor Jondavid Longo says Trump told him, "Don’t let me down,’ moments before being shot.

Former NFL star and sports media personality Robert Griffin III gave his take on Tuesday's presidential election in a post on X Wednesday. 

The ex-quarterback posted the famed photo of Trump with his fist raised in the air and blood running down his face after surviving an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13. 

"The moment Donald Trump won the election," Griffin wrote as a caption. 

Griffin has not expressed his political beliefs as frequently as other former athletes and media peers. However, he did speak on Trump's assassination attempt after it happened in July. 

Griffin posted a video that day, defended the president and criticized those who theorized the attempt was staged. 

"Hey man, I don't really care how much you love or hate President Donald Trump. Now is not the time to play politics. Now's the time to pray for Donald Trump, his family and the families of those who lost someone in the shooting. We got people out here who are so focused on the fact that they think that this assassination attempt was staged, and they are forgetting about the fact that someone died," Griffin said in the video.

Griffin also called for the firings of the police and Secret Service agents who were on duty and supposed to prevent the shooting. 

"There is no way in hell this should have happened. Whoever was in charge of the police that day should be gone. Whoever was in charge of the Secret Service should be gone. Because whether you like Donald Trump or not, every life is worth living," he said. 

Trump after his assassination attempt

Former President Trump, the Republican candidate for president, has blood on his face surrounded by Secret Service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pa., July 13, 2024. (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

Prior to that, Griffin criticized Trump and President Biden during their first debate on CNN June 27. 

"My God, this Presidential debate proves that we need younger presidential candidates," Griffin wrote on X that night. 

"Our Presidential candidates in the middle of a Debate argued about their golf handicaps. This Presidential debate is a sitcom."

Robert Griffin III speaks onstage

Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during the 2022 NFL Draft April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Getty Images)

Griffin hasn't outwardly expressed support for Trump. However, many former NFL players are split in their political beliefs. 

Former NFL stars Brett Favre, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell have been among the most vocal advocates of Trump throughout the election process, while current San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa even risked a fine by wearing a "Make America Great Again" while walking by a postgame interview in progress on NBC Oct. 27. 

Ryan Clark, another former NFL player,  and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick have been critical of Trump. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.