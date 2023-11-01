Ex-NFL star Robert Griffin III expresses astonishment at what he saw while trick-or-treating on Halloween

Parents and children across the U.S. took to the streets on Tuesday to go trick-or-treating in hopes of some of the biggest and best candy bars the neighbors have to offer.

However, former NFL star Robert Griffin III was stunned to see one thing around his home. He explained it on a post on X on Tuesday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Tonight our family experienced something like never before. In my life, I have been to countless Hallelujah Nights and seen people in costumes from Moses to Sampson," he wrote. "Been to the College Halloween parties and seen some WILD STUFF. Been trick or treating as a kid with our parents and as a parent with our kids.

"We have NEVER seen someone selling candy at their door for trick or treating kids. Tonight we did and WHAT THE FUDGE IS THAT!"

The unwritten rules in sports get broken all the time. However, it is very rare to see the unwritten rules of Halloween get thrown to the wayside.

49ERS LAND CHASE YOUNG IN BLOCKBUSTER TRADE WITH COMMANDERS: REPORT

Quite possibly, some people were trying to get a return on their Halloween candy investment.

A report from Datasembly released earlier this month shows the price of candy and gum has soared 12.8% over the past year — nearly twice the amount of other groceries, which rose 6.7%.

While candy costs are up nationwide, the price hikes vary by state, according to the data. On the low end, candy prices in Alaska rose 7.1% over the past year, but the Northeast was hit particularly hard, with Vermont's candy and gum prices surging by 14.7%.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although stocking up for trick-or-treaters will be a pricier endeavor this year, candy inflation is actually lower than in 2022, when the average nationwide price for candy and gum jumped by 19.9%.

Fox News’ Breck Dumas contributed to this report.