Ex-NFL star explains why Shedeur Sanders' overt confidence isn't necessarily a bad thing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders was blunt with his messages after he helped deliver a win in his first NFL start Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

He warned the rest of the league that a full offseason with the first team might make the Browns look "dangerous" and he vowed to all of his critics that he wasn’t going to fail. Sanders was criticized on social media as being arrogant when he made those remarks after going 11-of-20 for 209 yards and a touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that he was "on the fence" with some of the remarks that Sanders had made and could see why he would get the critiques of being arrogant or overconfident.

"But the other side of that is, I do not want to play with a quarterback who’s not confident. I just don’t. I think, me personally, I think that little bit of cockiness that Shedeur has gives the Browns a sense that they got a chance to win every week, which they have not had the entire season," the former San Diego Chargers linebacker said while praising Myles Garrett and the Cleveland defense.

"When you have them, all they need is a defense. When you’re playing at that level, you have to feel like you’re walking into a game and you got a chance to win. That is enough. And I think that Shedeur’s confidence, whether people like it or not, it resonates through that locker room. You saw the guys on the sideline when he made that 50-plus-yard pass – that stuff is contagious. You’re walking that fine line of confidence and then saying things that can be considered cocky. You can tell that is a different team and I’m not just talking about just playing-wise. They walk into that game a lot more confident with Shedeur starting at quarterback."

HOW TO WATCH PACKERS VS LIONS NFL THANKSGIVING GAME ON TUBI, FOX ONE

Sanders got the nod for the Browns’ Week 13 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Merriman expected big things to come for Sanders if he goes out and gets another win.

"I know there’s a lot of outside pressure and media and him going fifth round and just everything outside the locker room," he told Fox News Digital. "What happened with Shedeur is the best possible situation for him. You had two quarterbacks in front of him who did not pan out. What you want to do is don’t rush it, don’t listen to the people outside the locker room. He stayed the course and stayed positive. His time is here.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"If he goes out and has another win this week, he will solidify himself as a starting quarterback going forward. He just has to ignore the stuff outside the locker room and keep doing what he’s doing."