Ex-NFL quarterback theorizes why Jon Gruden passed on Tom Brady plan

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms understood why Jon Gruden may have passed on any plan to bring Tom Brady to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 when he was still the head coach there.

UFC president Dana White claimed over the weekend he had a plan to bring Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Raiders in 2020 before the two landed with the Buccaneers. White said it was Gruden who put the brakes on the apparent deal.

Simms, who is now an analyst for NBC Sports, said on the "Pro Football Talk" show on Wednesday that Gruden did not want the pressure of having the legendary quarterback on the team, according to JoeBucsFan.com.

"Oh, he didn’t want to deal with the pressure of Tom Brady. He wasn’t going to have excuses to get out of that one, in case things didn’t work. He couldn’t blame Tom Brady if the offense didn’t work. He would lose control a little bit too because Brady was going to be able to talk to [Raiders owner] Mark Davis. ‘I want this.’ That’s where I find it fascinating," Simms said.

"Even when I was in Tampa and there was the Brett Favre flirting, and he ultimately went to the Jets, I always wondered if Gruden really wanted Brett Favre, either? I really did. The Glazer Family wants him but does Gruden really want him?"

Brady and Gronkowski ultimately landed with the Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl with them.