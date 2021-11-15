Ex-NFL player tees off on Lions' Jared Goff, says he and Colin Kaepernick could play better

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers ended in a tie on Sunday and prompted questions about the future of Jared Goff as the starting quarterback for the NFC North squad.

Goff failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second straight game and it was the fifth game this season he failed to throw one. On Sunday, he finished 14-for-25 with 114 passing yards and was sacked four times.

With his performance, former NFL wide receiver and quarterback Terrelle Pryor said it might be high time the Lions look elsewhere.

"Jared Goff is terrible (Charles Barkley voice)," Pryor wrote on Instagram. "Myself and Kapernick (sic) can go on field this second and do better."

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played a snap of football since January 2017 and Pryor, who played both wide receiver and quarterback in the NFL, hasn’t played since 2018.

The Lions acquired Goff in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams for Matthew Stafford over the offseason. He has 2,109 passing yards, eight touchdown passes and six interceptions in nine games this season.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Goff suffered an oblique injury in Sunday’s game. But Campbell said he had no intention of taking him out during the game.

"We all felt like, you know what, OK, he's good enough to stay in there," he told reporters. "And so that's why I stuck with it. I have to go with my gut and look him in the eyes. And I have to listen to the opinion of our trainers. And if we feel like he can make it, he can make it."