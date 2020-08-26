Ex-NFL lineman Marshal Yanda shows off latest weight loss while on family road trip

Former All-Pro offensive lineman Marshal Yanda was listed at 300 pounds during his NFL career, but the latest photo of him circulating on social media is sure to amaze fans who watched him for 13 seasons.

Yanda posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday of himself and his family on an RV trip. One of the photos showed Yanda sporting a slim figure while he rode his bike across a highway.

EX-NFL LINEMAN MARSHAL YANDA DROPS 60 POUNDS 2 MONTHS AFTER RETIRING

“Family RV Trip Out West. August is looking a lot different this year!!! Had a great trip,” he wrote.

While the impressive collection of snaps featured pictures of breathtaking views, a moose and a bison, the most incredible photo was of Yanda who looked a far cry away from his football-playing days.

BUD LIGHT OFFERS FREE BEER TO FANTASY FOOTBALL PLAYERS WHO DRAFT THIS NFL QB IN 1ST ROUND

Yanda spent 13 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and was a two-time First-Team All-Pro selection and eight-time Pro Bowler. He also helped the team to a Super Bowl. He announced his retirement in March.

In May, Yanda revealed he had lost 60 pounds two months after retiring. He told ESPN at the time he was able to lose the weight by taking out his frustrations from losing in the playoffs to the Tennessee Titans, getting into a new exercise routine and some tuna.

“There are two words: It’s the ‘want to,’” Yanda said. “If you want to do it, you’ll do it. It’s how bad you want to. People want to talk about it, but at the end of the day, do you really want to? That’s important.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Yanda said he also developed a meal plan with Chris Doyle, the University of Iowa strength coach and his mentor. He went from eating 6,000 calories a day as an active NFL player to 2,200 calories as a former offensive lineman.