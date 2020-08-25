Bud Light offers free beer to fantasy football players who draft this NFL QB in 1st round

Fantasy football managers willing to give Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew a starring role on their teams will have a chance to score some free beer this season, courtesy of Bud Light.

Anyone who drafts Minshew in the first round of their fantasy draft can enter to win a free case of Bud Light, the company announced on Tuesday. Managers who draft Minshew in the first round and go on to win their fantasy football championships can enter to win a season’s supply of free beer.

WWE TO BAN VIRTUAL FAN WHO SHARED KKK VIDEO ON LIVE TV

“Last year, Gardner Minshew II was the unexpected hero of the NFL,” said Joe Barnes, director of Bud Light sports marketing. “Now Bud Light is giving Minshew the spotlight he deserves, encouraging fans to support the Mississippi Mustache in real-life and in fantasy.”

Minshew became a fan favorite last season as a rookie. A sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Minshew took over the Jaguars’ starting job after an injury to quarterback Nick Foles and experienced immediate success, tossing for 3,271 passing yards and 21 touc

hdowns against just six interceptions.

The second-year quarterback has an average draft selection of 168 in ESPN fantasy football leagues. In other words, most managers see him as a late-round draft pick.

Minshew, known for his confidence on and off the field, assured fans that he was worth the risk.

“After the work I’ve put in to get ready for this year, I’m ready to be a fantasy football first rounder,” said Gardner Minshew II, Quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. “And now that Bud Light is kicking in the chance to win beer if you pick me, it’s a no brainer.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fans can enter the Bud Light contest by sharing a screenshot of their draft results on social media with the hashtags “#BudLightMinshewDraft” and “#Sweepstakes.”