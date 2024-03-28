Ex-NBA star dismisses Caitlin Clark's chances of scoring in BIG3

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The BIG3 basketball league offered Caitlin Clark $5 million to play in this upcoming season once her time with Iowa was over – but not everyone appeared to be impressed.

Kenyon Martin, a former NBA star who has played in the BIG3, said Wednesday he didn’t think Clark would even be able to score a point if she was out on the floor.

"It's a step under prison ball. Could you imagine her getting stuck down on Reggie Evans?" the New Jersey Nets great said on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast. "Just take for s----s and giggles this was a real thing, if she was able to participate and he put her out there.

"Could you imagine her being matched up and Reggie guarding her, for one. For two, this being 3-on-3, she can’t hide nowhere. Guard Reggie Evans out that mother---er."

Martin and Arenas agreed, "No, she will not score."

Clark has yet to comment on the offer, which TMZ Sports first reported.

Ice Cube later confirmed the deal, even as he maintained it was meant to be private.

"We intended the offer to remain private while Caitlin Clark plays for the championship. But I won’t deny what’s now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark," the legendary hip-hop artist and business mogul said.

"Why wouldn’t we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3. The skeptics laughed when we made Nancy Lieberman the first female coach of a men’s pro team, and she won the championship in her first year. Then Lisa Leslie won it all in year two. With our offer, Caitlin Clark can make history and break down even more barriers for women athletes."

Ice Cube went on to say that American female basketball players should not have to go overseas to earn money playing the sport they love.

"America’s women athletes should not be forced to spend their off seasons playing in often dismal and dubious foreign countries just to make ends meet," he added. "And they should have more than just one professional option in the U.S. at a time when American pro sports leagues are being infiltrated by autocratic, anti-women regimes such as Qatar.

"Our pathbreaking offer to Caitlin Clark demonstrates that BIG3 now offers another choice for athletes."