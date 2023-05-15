Expand / Collapse search
Ex-MMA fighter Roxanne Modafferi responds to Riley Gaines, says she would only prefer to face 'Xchrom females'

Modafferi is considered to be a pioneer in the women's division of MMA

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
We need to make sacrifices if we want to protect the integrity of women's sports: Riley Gaines Video

We need to make sacrifices if we want to protect the integrity of women's sports: Riley Gaines

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines shares why female athletes should boycott competing against transgender women on 'Hannity.'

Former MMA fighter Roxanne Modafferi made clear on Sunday that she only wants to get into the ring with female competitors as she answered Riley Gaines’ call to speak out about fairness in women’s sports.

The former NCAA champion swimmer has called on prominent female athletes over the last week "to take a stance on this issue because silence is complicity" amid the debate over transgender participation in women’s sports. 

Riley Gaines waves to the crowd

University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines reacts after finishing tied for 5th with transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas  in the 200 Freestyle finals at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 18th, 2022 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta Georgia. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Gaines called out Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Ronda Rousey, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and on Friday Allyson Felix.

Modafferi, who is recognized as a pioneer in the sport’s women’s division, responded to Gaines’ tweet on Sunday.

Roxanne Modafferi vs Casey O'Neill

Casey O'Neill punches Roxanne Modafferi in their women flyweight fight during UFC 271 on February 12, 2022, at Toyota Center in Houston, TX. (Louis Grasse/PxImages)

"I’ll go! I think consent is needed. I fought men in Jiujitsu tourneys before & everyone agreed it was exhibition, not as part of the tourney lineup. However, if I entered a National comp, I’d prefer to face only Xchrom females to win my gold. I might do exhibition but not be forced," she tweeted.

Modafferi has had a lengthy MMA career and appeared in Strikeforce, UFC, Invicta FC and other promotions before she retired in 2022. She now serves as an English teacher.

She was 25-20 during her career. She last fought in 2022 at UFC 271 when she lost to Casey O’Neill via split decision. She won championships in the International Fighting Championships, Fatal Femmes Fighting and the International Sport Karate Association.

Roxanne Modafferi in Texas

Roxanne Modafferi prepares for her women’s flyweight fight against Casey O’Neill of Scotland during UFC 271 at Toyota Center on February 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

In 2020, she had the Upset of the Year in UFC against Maycee Barber. She defeated Barber via unanimous decision.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.