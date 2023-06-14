Expand / Collapse search
Published

Ex-MLB star Trevor Bauer denies latest sexual assault claims

Bauer currently pitches in Japan

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on Tuesday faced new allegations of sexual assault from an encounter with an Arizona woman in 2020. The one-time Cy Young Award winner denied the claims and filed a countersuit against the woman.

The allegations surfaced in a report in USA Today. The woman claimed Bauer raped her and got her pregnant and held a jagged steak knife to her throat. The woman, who initially filed her suit against Bauer in December, is the fourth to make the claim against the current Japan baseball star.

Trevor Bauer speaking to Japanese media

Trevor Bauer, left, listens to a reporter's question after a warm-up game in Hiratsuka, southwest of Tokyo, Japan, on April 22, 2023. Bauer pitched his second game against minor-league competition as he prepares for his debut with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars. (AP Photo/Stephen Wade)

The woman is seeking $3.7 million in damages and an "apology to any women the defendant has sexually humiliated and abused against their consent," according to the report.

Bauer’s lawyers said the pitcher had a single and consensual encounter with the woman back in December 2020 when the condom broke during sex. Bauer’s countersuit said the woman claimed she was pregnant and that she demanded $1.6 million to terminate the pregnancy and that the pitcher made an "audio recording" of the request.

The countersuit said Bauer declined to pay up and would support the woman if she ended up having the baby. He reportedly paid nearly $9,000 for the "alleged pregnancy and its subsequent termination."

Trevor Bauer pitches for the Yokohama DeNA Baystars

Yokohama BayStars pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers a pitch against Hiroshima Carp during a baseball game in Yokohama, Japan, near Tokyo, on May 3, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)

"Based on (the woman’s) demand letter and failure to provide any medical records to substantiate her pregnancy or termination thereof, Mr. Bauer now believes that (the woman) fabricated her pregnancy to try to extort him for money," the countersuit says, via USA Today.

The woman’s allegations include an incident in which she says Bauer held a jagged steak knife to her throat and that he choked her with her braids as well as slamming her down during an alleged sexual encounter while she claimed she was pregnant.

The most recent allegations come as Bauer pitches overseas in Japan. MLB suspended Bauer last year for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a California woman claimed she was assaulted during encounters with Bauer. However, an arbiter cut the suspension from two years to just 194 games.

Bauer was never charged with a crime and denied the claims the California woman made.

Trevor Bauer in June 2021

Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers returns to the dugout after the top of the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 28, 2021. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

He signed with the Yokohama BayStars in Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.